ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Tuesday said he believed that the 26th Constitutional Amendment will ultimately be heard by the full court bench of the Supreme Court. He said that this issue should be resolved for the betterment of the people and system of the country.

He stated this while addressing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

In his address, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani further said that a strong media is needed for the country that puts everything in front of the people. A strong bar is needed from which judges should be appointed. Every bar has the right to get a place, he said.

Justice Kayani said that we will soon repatriate the judges who came here on deputation, adding that the new appointment should be made from Islamabad.

He said that this impression has been created that judges from outside are appointed here on deputation and the rights of the judges here are lost.

The new judges should be appointed from the Islamabad Bar, he added.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the struggle being waged by the Islamabad High Court Bar Council and Association is commendable. Only with the correct interpretation of the law can we see Pakistan on the path of progress, he said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that we need independent judges who maintain the sanctity of the judiciary. He said that people's hope today lies in the judiciary, parliament and media.

Member Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Raja Aleem Abbasi and President IHCBA Riasat Ali Azad also spoke on the occasion. The IHCBA presented a shield to Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who also distributed membership certificates among lawyers.