26th Amendment: PPP Multan marks 'Youm-e-Tashakur'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District Chapter marked 'Youm-e-Tashakur' [thanksgiving day] over passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, and termed it a great step in resolving age-old pending cases in courts.

PPP South Punjab Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, District President Naseem Labar, General Secretary AD Khan Baloch and some others also distributed sweets among people.

Party workers chanted slogans in support of the PPP leadership. The party leaders paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her visionary leadership. They added that the dream of Benazir Bhutto was fulfilled by her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They said Bilawal brought all political parties on one table for passage of amendment.