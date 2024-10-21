26th Amendment to guarantee supremacy, dignity of parliament: PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A local PPP leader and a former candidate for National Assembly, Syed Abid Ali Shah advocate has congratulated the nation for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment by the parliament, saying it would ensure the supremacy and dignity of the parliament in the country.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the adoption of the constitutional amendment was necessitated to return the powers given to the parliament for its supremacy under 18th Constitutional Amendment back to the legislature. These powers, he said under the 19th Constitutional Amendment were transferred to the judiciary and now they have returned back to the parliament.

He appreciated the role of the PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in the passage of the amendment bill.

He said, "PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has played big and crucial role in making of this achievement who entered into consultations with political parties and developed a consensus and resolve a hard task amicably and all democrats are paying tributes to him for it."

Terming 26th Constitutional Amendment a step forward towards the restoration of the 1973 Constitution in real shape and expressed the hope that very soon more similar constitutional amendments would also be introduced in the parliament to ensure speedy justice and relief to the people.

Syed Abid Ali Shah said that the political sagacity exhibited by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in developing political consensus for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment would be written with golden golds in the democratic history of Pakistan.