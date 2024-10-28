26th amendment to safeguard democracy, constitution: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said the 26th constitutional amendments would play a key role in safeguarding democracy and the constitution.

He expressed these views while addressing scholars and dignitaries at Jamia Arabia Naumania here on Monday.

The JUI-F chief also expressed concern over the poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, resulting in a lack of security for people's lives and property.

He underlined the need for taking solid measures for the integrity and dignity of the state and its institutions while describing the loss of public trust in these institutions as a grave issue.

He also added that the elimination of the usurous system in Pakistan was not only part of their manifesto and ideology but was also fundamental to the very foundation of the country.

He expressed his determination that the interest-based system would not only be abolished within the stipulated time, but its economic benefits would also emerge in the form of national prosperity.

He acknowledged their success on this front as a blessing from Allah and stressed the importance of faithfully fulfilling the responsibilities assigned under Allah's commandments and the country’s Constitution.

He also praised the religious services of the madrassah. He also visited Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Ashraf Ali to inquire about later’s health.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman visited the residence of senior Jamiat leader Haji Abdullah Shahjahan to inquire after his health and prayed for his recovery.