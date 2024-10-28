Open Menu

26th Amendment To Safeguard Democracy, Constitution: Fazl

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

26th amendment to safeguard democracy, constitution: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said the 26th constitutional amendments would play a key role in safeguarding democracy and the constitution.

He expressed these views while addressing scholars and dignitaries at Jamia Arabia Naumania here on Monday.

The JUI-F chief also expressed concern over the poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, resulting in a lack of security for people's lives and property.

He underlined the need for taking solid measures for the integrity and dignity of the state and its institutions while describing the loss of public trust in these institutions as a grave issue.

He also added that the elimination of the usurous system in Pakistan was not only part of their manifesto and ideology but was also fundamental to the very foundation of the country.

He expressed his determination that the interest-based system would not only be abolished within the stipulated time, but its economic benefits would also emerge in the form of national prosperity.

He acknowledged their success on this front as a blessing from Allah and stressed the importance of faithfully fulfilling the responsibilities assigned under Allah's commandments and the country’s Constitution.

He also praised the religious services of the madrassah. He also visited Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Ashraf Ali to inquire about later’s health.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman visited the residence of senior Jamiat leader Haji Abdullah Shahjahan to inquire after his health and prayed for his recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Law And Order Democracy From

Recent Stories

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

1 hour ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan