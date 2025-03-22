26th Batch Of Friends Of Police Internship Programme Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The 26th batch of Friends of Police Internship Programme concluded here at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.
Students from various educational institutions participated in the internship programme held under the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
Chief guest Member of the Punjab Assembly Tahira Mushtaq and DP Admin Shahida Yasmin distributed certificates among the participants in the closing ceremony of the internship programme on Sunday.
Certificates of appreciation were given to the officers of Rescue 1122, Punjab Forensic Science Agency Rawalpindi and Punjab Safe City Authority Rawalpindi who gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police working and policing in the two-week internship programme.
During the programme, the students were made aware about police station working, Police Khidmat Markaz, Front Desk, various police apps, Traffic Police, and legal and judicial proceedings.
They were also taken around to visit Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch so that they could gain practical knowledge of policing.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the students and youth who take part in the internship programme would be included in the police awareness campaign.
“The young generation can play an important role in improving police working and service delivery,” the spokesman said.
The aim of the internship programme, he said, was to make citizens, especially young students, help in effective policing, crime prevention, drug prevention, solving traffic and other social problems, and community policing.
