26th Constitutional Amendment A Milestone For Country's Stability, Public Welfare: PM
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill passed by the parliament with a two-thirds majority would prove to be a milestone for the country's political and economic stability and public welfare.
The prime minister, addressing the meeting of the Federal cabinet he chaired, said the new legislation would surely bring ease for the common man who had to suffer owing to inordinate delays in seeking justice.
Besides, he said the 26th constitutional amendment, passed following an in-depth consultation among the ruling coalition and opposition parties, was also an accomplishment of the vision of the Charter of Democracy signed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif in 2006.
He said the tireless efforts led to the successful legislation which also manifested a true spirit of consultation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the leadership of the supportive political parties including President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP, JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, National Party, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party and, also the independent candidates for their vote.
The prime minister also congratulated on the successful holding of the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in Islamabad, which he said had uplifted Pakistan's image.
Holding the summit despite challenges with terrorism and security on top, was a great success for the country, he said and appreciated the efforts by the ministries of foreign affairs, information and broadcasting, and interior, law enforcement agencies, police, Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies.
Also appreciating the Capital Development Authority for beautifully adorning the federal capital on the occasion, he said the prime ministers of China and Russia had specifically lauded the beauty of Islamabad.
He also mentioned the "successful" bilateral visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang - after a hiatus of 11 years - which led to the further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.
The prime minister highlighted the improving national economy with inflation down to 6.9% and the declining policy rate.
Coming to the unabated Israel's barbarism in Gaza and Lebanon, he said the resolution of the UN Security Council and the rulings by the International Court of Justice had been thrown into the "dustbin of history."
Reiterating his appeal for donations to the PM Relief Fund on Gaza and Lebanon, he said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to send relief supplies to Gaza and Lebanon as a committee was working under Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
