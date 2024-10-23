Open Menu

26th Constitutional Amendment Approved With Broad Consensus

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

26th constitutional amendment approved with broad consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Wednesday that the 26th constitutional amendment was approved after a broad consensus of all the major stakeholders. 

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that all stakeholders provided their recommendations, and the amendment was unanimously passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the amendment without any valid reason. 

"A full democratic process was followed to introduce this amendment. Initially, there were objections from various parties, including Maulana, but these concerns were addressed through dialogue," he added.

He further added that PTI has once again prioritized personal politics over national interest by opposing the public welfare amendment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

12 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

13 hours ago
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

13 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

13 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan