26th constitutional amendment approved with broad consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Wednesday that the 26th constitutional amendment was approved after a broad consensus of all the major stakeholders.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that all stakeholders provided their recommendations, and the amendment was unanimously passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the amendment without any valid reason.

"A full democratic process was followed to introduce this amendment. Initially, there were objections from various parties, including Maulana, but these concerns were addressed through dialogue," he added.

He further added that PTI has once again prioritized personal politics over national interest by opposing the public welfare amendment.