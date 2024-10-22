Open Menu

26th Constitutional Amendment Brings Great Relief To People Of Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Published October 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, stressed on Tuesday that the inclusion of the interest-free economy clause in the 26th Constitutional Amendment is a major relief for the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said that swift justice for the common man and the elimination of interest-based systems were significant achievements of the amendment.

Tahir Ashrafi highlighted that the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit has boosted Pakistan's global image. "Security was a major challenge for the SCO Summit, and the Pakistan Army, along with other institutions, made full efforts to ensure safety," Ashrafi said.

The Pakistan Ulema Council lauds the steps taken in the 26th Amendment regarding the elimination of interest and reforms related to religious schools (madrasas).

Tahir Ashrafi further stated that moving away from an interest-based system is a substantial victory, and any political party supporting this initiative is welcomed.

Ashrafi pointed out that ordinary citizens often face challenges in seeking justice from lower courts.

Tahir Ashrafi also noted the recent visit of the Chinese Premier to Pakistan, marking the first such visit in 11 years, which he described as highly successful.

During the SCO Summit, Pakistan’s Prime Minister strongly advocated for Palestine, and Palestinian students are now coming to Pakistan to complete their education, Ashrafi added.

The Chairman said SCO leaders praised the arrangements made in Islamabad, recognizing the city as one of the most beautiful in the world.

A comprehensive declaration was issued at the end of the SCO Summit, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia also concluded a successful visit to Pakistan, Ashrafi added.

Ashrafi highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is opening doors for investment in Pakistan, and friendly nations are keen to invest in the country.

Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi also expressed grief over the situation in Palestine, stating that every member of the Muslim Ummah is saddened by it.

Tahir Ashrafi criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not participating in the Palestine conference, calling their absence regrettable and demanding an explanation.

"SCO's successful conclusion is a major development," Ashrafi said, adding that a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia recently visited Pakistan, and Arab countries are showing interest in investing here. "We aspire for a justice system in line with the principles of law and Sunnah," he concluded.

