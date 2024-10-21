26th Constitutional Amendment Package Set To Become Law After President's Approval
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 26th constitutional amendment package has passed both the Senate and the National Assembly with the required two-thirds majority and awaits President Asif Ali Zardari's approval to become law.
“After both the House and Senate have approved a bill in identical form, the bill is sent to the President.
If the President approves of the legislation, it is signed and becomes law,” according to law.
With 25 Senators and 225 National Assembly members voting in favor, the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, known as the Constitutional Package, aims to limit the Supreme Court's suo motu powers, establish a three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), and empower the prime minister to appoint the next CJP from among the three most senior Supreme Court judges.
APP/szm-sra
