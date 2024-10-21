26th Constitutional Amendment Passed To Restore Dignity Of Parliament: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 02:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was aimed at restoring the respect and dignity of the parliament, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that elected representatives should have the authority to legislate for the welfare of the public and that the minority should not impose its decisions on the majority.
“We are empowering the parliament, as agreed in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by all political parties,” he said. “Today’s amendment restores power to the people of this country, through their elected representatives.”
He reiterated that the power had been devolved to the parliament and not to individuals. “The amendment reflects the principles laid out in the CoD and addresses issues that have been a part of its agenda for years,” he added.
Asif highlighted that thousands of cases were pending in the superior courts, and he expressed optimism that reforms in the judiciary would help improve the performance of the courts.
He also stressed the importance of protecting the respect of the parliament. He said, "Politicians face disqualification, they sacrifice their lives and endure imprisonment—why can't the judiciary be held accountable?" he added.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from the office of Prime Minister simply for not withdrawing a salary from his son, he added. He added that parliament would hold the judiciary accountable, and criticized the opposition for opposing reforms aimed at enhancing the autonomy of the parliament.
He said that the present Chief Justice has restored the respect of the judiciary.
The Defence Minister also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder for victimizing political opponents. “The PTI leadership misused their authority and targeted opposition parties,” he said.
Asif appreciated Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his efforts in building consensus on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
He also took a dig at opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, accusing him of shifting allegiances between parties.
He reminded the House that Ayub Khan’s grandfather was the first to break the Constitution and impose martial law in 1958.
The minister said that the current government would complete its constitutional tenure, and he voiced support for selecting the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from a panel of three senior judges, as proposed in the amendment.
