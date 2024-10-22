26th Constitutional Amendment Welcomed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Trader and businessmen have welcomed the 26th Constitutional Amendment and hoped that it would help eliminate usury from the banking sector in addition to putting the country again on road to progress and prosperity
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Trader and businessmen have welcomed the 26th Constitutional Amendment and hoped that it would help eliminate usury from the banking sector in addition to putting the country again on road to progress and prosperity.
Patron-in-Chief Markazi Tanjeem-e-Tajira Pakistan/President Anjum-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad, Khwaja Shahid Razzaq congratulated the nation on approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and said that it was imperative to restore true democracy in the country.
He said that 26th Amendment would be a foundation for complete elimination of Riba (interest) from the banking sector. This amendment would also help in promotion of political stability in the country which was imperative for accelerating the pace of national progress and prosperity, he added.
General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Sheikh Saeed Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Mian Riaz Shahid, President Young Traders Malik Sohail Niaz Toor and other trader leaders also welcomed the 26th Constitutional Amendment and termed it a milestone for national development.
They also paid tributes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and said that this amendment would help in the supremacy of constitutional and democratic institutions in the country.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws24 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries9 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme24 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary24 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city9 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health55 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk55 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control30 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances30 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari30 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes13 minutes ago