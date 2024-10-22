Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

26th Constitutional Amendment welcomed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Trader and businessmen have welcomed the 26th Constitutional Amendment and hoped that it would help eliminate usury from the banking sector in addition to putting the country again on road to progress and prosperity.

Patron-in-Chief Markazi Tanjeem-e-Tajira Pakistan/President Anjum-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad, Khwaja Shahid Razzaq congratulated the nation on approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and said that it was imperative to restore true democracy in the country.

He said that 26th Amendment would be a foundation for complete elimination of Riba (interest) from the banking sector. This amendment would also help in promotion of political stability in the country which was imperative for accelerating the pace of national progress and prosperity, he added.

General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Sheikh Saeed Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Mian Riaz Shahid, President Young Traders Malik Sohail Niaz Toor and other trader leaders also welcomed the 26th Constitutional Amendment and termed it a milestone for national development.

They also paid tributes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and said that this amendment would help in the supremacy of constitutional and democratic institutions in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan