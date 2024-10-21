26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

New process of appointment has surfaced after new constitutional amendment by the both houses of parliament

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) Under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Chief Justice of Pakistan will now be selected from three senior judges.

After the Senate, the National Assembly has also approved the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the government successfully demonstrated a two-thirds majority in both houses.

Selection of Chief Justice of Pakistan

The most senior judge will not automatically be the choice for Chief Justice.

Instead, the selection will be made from among three senior judges.

According to the new amendment, the decision on the Chief Justice's name will be made by a 12-member parliamentary committee with a two-thirds majority. The committee will send the Chief Justice's name to the Prime Minister, who will then forward it to the President for approval.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, if any judge among the three senior judges declines, the name of the next most senior judge will be considered. The term of the Chief Justice of Pakistan will be three years or until the retirement age of 65.

Barrister Gohar stated that the constitutional amendment is an attack on the entire judicial system and marks a black day for the Pakistani Constitution and judiciary.

Appointment procedure of the SC judges

In another development, the draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was presented in Parliament, which states that the appointment of Supreme Court judges will be made by a commission headed by the Chief Justice.

The commission will include four senior judges, the Federal Minister for Law, the Attorney General, two representatives from both the National Assembly and the Senate, and a representative from the Bar Council with 15 years of experience.

According to the constitutional amendment, no court, tribunal, or authority can question the advice sent by the Prime Minister or the Cabinet to the President.

For the selection of Supreme Court judges, the Judicial Commission will include four members of Parliament, and constitutional benches will be established in the Supreme Court and High Courts. The Judicial Commission will determine the number of constitutional benches and judges in the Supreme Court.

The special 12-member parliamentary committee for the appointment of Supreme Court judges will have proportional representation from all parliamentary parties, with eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate.

Under Article 184(3), the Supreme Court cannot issue any directive or declaration on its own.