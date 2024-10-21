Open Menu

26th Constitutional Amendment Widely Welcomed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The people of all walks of life including lawyers, civil society and politicians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) Monday welcomed passing of 26th constitutional amendment and termed it an important step forward to provide speedy justice to the litigants.

Senior lawyer and member of district bar in Nowshera Malik Ashfaq advocate told APP that the constitutional benches was a positive step that would help resolve issues between the centre and provinces swiftly.

PML-N KP Information Secretary, Ikhtair Wali Khan said that it was the long awaited demand of people fulfilled by the present government today.

He said that judicial reforms would save time and money of the litigants besides providing swift justice.

He said we believed in independence of judiciary and the 26th constitutional amendment passed by two third majority would help resolve constitutional issues with speed.

Former Nazim Bahadar Khan and retired civil servant Misal Khan also hailed the adoption of 26th constitutional amendment by the parliament and termed it a landmark step forward for supremacy of law and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.

The experts said the democratic forces rendered great sacrifices for democracy and would take ship of democracy forward.

