26th Death Anniversary Of Hakim Muhammad Saeed Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The 26th anniversary of Hakim Muhammad Saeed, a distinguished scholar, philanthropist, and former governor of Sindh, was observed on Thursday.
He was born on January 9, 1920, in Delhi and, along with his family, migrated to Pakistan following the country's independence in 1947.
He is best known for establishing Hamdard Dawakhana, a known institution that eventually extended its reach throughout Pakistan.
In addition to his contributions to healthcare, Hakim Muhammad Saeed authored numerous books covering a wide array of subjects, including religion, health, science, literature, social issues, and travelogues.
During his term as the governor of Sindh in 1993, Hakim Saeed chose not to occupy the official state residence.
He was shot dead in Karachi's Arambagh area on October 17, 1998.
Recent Stories
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Health Authority office1 minute ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials1 minute ago
-
DC briefed about Clean Punjab programme1 minute ago
-
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment6 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Separation Techniques in Chemistry held11 minutes ago
-
Accused of Tarbela power station heist arrested11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University observes 'World Food Day'11 minutes ago
-
FIA busts six-member gang for online fraud11 minutes ago
-
Media’s crucial role stressed amid current challenges11 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor17 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session starts21 minutes ago
-
Woman imprisoned at home for a month freed21 minutes ago