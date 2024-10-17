Open Menu

26th Death Anniversary Of Hakim Muhammad Saeed Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The 26th anniversary of Hakim Muhammad Saeed, a distinguished scholar, philanthropist, and former governor of Sindh, was observed on Thursday.

He was born on January 9, 1920, in Delhi and, along with his family, migrated to Pakistan following the country's independence in 1947.

He is best known for establishing Hamdard Dawakhana, a known institution that eventually extended its reach throughout Pakistan.

In addition to his contributions to healthcare, Hakim Muhammad Saeed authored numerous books covering a wide array of subjects, including religion, health, science, literature, social issues, and travelogues.

During his term as the governor of Sindh in 1993, Hakim Saeed chose not to occupy the official state residence.

He was shot dead in Karachi's Arambagh area on October 17, 1998.

