26th January to be marked as Black Day in AJK; Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that 26th January would be observed as Black Day throughout the State.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that under the guise of democracy, India has been following the abominable tricks to vanish the Kashmiri nation and their identity.

While expressing regret over the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that India has imposed war on the unarmed Kashmiri people. "Religious and social traditions are being trampled, the Kashmiri people are currently facing the worst terrorism in history", Ghazali lamented.

He said that the world today is living in the form of a global village but no one watched Indian terrorism and massacre of Kashmiri people in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that the people of Azad Kashmir should also raise their voice against Indian terrorism and play their role for an effective resistance movement.

Uzair appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to come out of their houses and protest on the so-called Republic Day of India.

He added that by hoisting black flag, a message will be sent to the international community that India is a tyrant country which has taken over our state by military force. Ghazali called on the United Nations Security Council and international human rights bodies to work for a just solution to the Kashmir issue.