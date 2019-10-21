26th Senior Management course participants meet commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Monday highlighted the historical, geographic importance, administrative structure, tourism, energy, natural resources, basic infrastructure, activities and other features of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Monday highlighted the historical, geographic importance, administrative structure, tourism, energy, natural resources, basic infrastructure, activities and other features of the region.

The commissioner briefed the participants of 26th senior management the course at Commissioner House Abbottabad.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam also briefed the participants about 118.32 kilometers long Havelian to Thakot CPEC project and its progress. While giving the breakup of the Hazara motorway he said that 97.13 percent work on Havelian to Manshera CPEC section has been completed and 78.78 percent work has been completed on Mansehra to Thakot section.

Talking about the ongoing hydel power generation projects the commissioner Hazara said that Sukki Kinari dam worth 1.9 billion Dollars, will install four impact-type hydroelectric generating units with a single unit capacity of 221 MW with the total installed capacity of 884 MW and an annual generating capacity of 3.

811 billion kW.

He said that the Dasu Dam is a gravity dam currently being constructed on the Indus River near Dasu in Kohistan District with a cost of 486 billion rupees. The 242 m (794 ft) tall dam will support a 4,320 MW hydroelectric power station and would earn 150 billion rupees annually.

Provincial government has spent 631.383 million rupees out of 866.078 million rupees allocations for the beautification project and restoration of natural beauty of division headquarters Abbottabad, the schemes those were included in the beautification and rehabilitation projects were Shimla Hill Park, Jinnah Garden, renovation of several chowks and construction of roads in the city, the commissioner said.

Zaheer ul Islam said that plantation, tourism and its development is our priority, despite governmental efforts, we can see garbage everywhere in the country, and this issue can be resolved by the awareness of the general public. He said that computerization of land record is in progress in Hazara division which would eliminate the menace of corruption.