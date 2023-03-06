26th UAF convocation tomorrow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The 26th convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held at D-Ground of the varsity here on Tuesday, March 07, 2023.

UAF spokesman said here on Monday that Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman would participate in the convocation as chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan would preside over the event.

All necessary arrangements have been finalized for organizing the convocationin a befitting manner. Degrees and medals would be conferred to UAF graduateswho passed their exams during 2019 and 2020, he added.