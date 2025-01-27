- Home
- Pakistan
- 26th constitutional amendment passed to ensure supremacy of constitution, strengthen of democracy: ..
26th constitutional Amendment Passed To Ensure Supremacy Of Constitution, Strengthen Of Democracy: Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Balistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Monday said that the judicial reforms introduced through 26th constitutional amendments were aimed to ensure supremacy of law and constitution besides strengthening democracy in the country.
Addressing the Swat Bar Association here, Engr Amir Muqam said that the 26th constitutional amendment has been passed by the political parties with consensus aimed at providing relief to the masses.
He said that increasing the number of judges in the supreme court would help clear the rising cases backlog.
Engr Amir Muqam said that great responsibilities rest on the bench and bars to provide speedy justice to the litigants.
He said that the people of Malakanad had rendered great sacrifices for the country and held their sacrifices in fight against terrorism in high esteem.
The Federal Minister said that he had raised voice on every forum for rights of people of Malakand and took credit for exempting Malakand division from taxes keeping in view of their long sufferings due to terrorism and floods in the past.
He said progress and prosperity of the nation was linked with peace and the Govt would make no compromise on peace and rights of masses.
Engr Amir Muqam criticized the PTI leadership over unilaterally ending talks with govt committee, adding Govt started negotiations with PTI with open heart and sincerity that was unfortunately not reciprocated well by the PTI leadership.
Later talking to reporters, Engr Amir Muqam clarified that there was no difference among political parties of the ruling alliance and ‘we all are united to take the ship of democracy forward.’ He said the Govt would complete its five years term and address people's problems.
He said KP would have achieved record development today had PTI Govt not stopped PMLN Govt projects.
He supported the stance of providing uninterrupted electricity to the consumers with zero line losses and 100 percent recovery.
To another question, Engr Amir Muqam said that the Kurram problem needs an inclusive approach by all stakeholders, and great responsibilities rest on the KP Govt to bring durable peace there. He said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its valiant security forces to wipe out of terrorism.
He said that ‘we would continue support to the relevant security organizations till restoration of durable peace to the Kurram tribal district.’
Engr Amir Muqam said that provinces have no mandate to talk directly with any country as only the Federal Govt has the authority to hold negotiations with a foreign state on any issue.
The Federal Minister said that he was well aware of the problems of the lawyers community and assured to take their issues with relevant authorities.
Recent Stories
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Health Services Academy graduates protest against lack of internship opportunities5 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment passed to ensure supremacy of constitution, strengthen of democracy: ..5 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj being observed tonight with reverence5 minutes ago
-
Karachi police arrested 688 accused in last week15 minutes ago
-
Accreditation cards to be issued as per criteria: Irshad Chandio25 minutes ago
-
JCP to meet on February 11 for appointment of Judges at SCP35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development projects at hospital35 minutes ago
-
113 NYC members to swear in on Tuesday35 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference to address Neglected Tropical Diseases to be held in February35 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 32 injured in Multan gas tanker explosion45 minutes ago
-
IIUI's five disciplines show improvement in QS Ranking45 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Gujar Khan45 minutes ago