27-acre state land retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu has retrieved 27-acre state land from land grabbers.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that qabza mafia had occupied the state land in Chak No 534-GB for the last many years.

Receiving a complaint, the AC conducted an operation along with his team and retrieved the state land, which has the market value of Rs 90 million.

The AC handed over the custody of land to revenue officers, he added.