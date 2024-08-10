27 acres state land reclaimed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The local administration has reclaimed 27 acres of state land from Qabza mafia in Tehsil Jaranwala.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, said that accused had grabbed state land of 27 acres near Chak No.534-GB Jaranwala for the last three decades.

She said that a special team comprising officers of district administration, forest department, revenue department and police conducted an operation against the land grabbers and retrieved 27 acres of state land.

She appreciated the performance of district administration against the Qabza mafia and announced planting maximum plants on the retrieved land on August 14.

She said that schoolboys, farmers and activists of civil society would be invited on August 14 to make a record by planting the maximum number of trees at the land by in one minute.

She also announced a tree plantation competition at the divisional level on Yaum-e-Azadi and said that cash prizes and commendation certificates would be awarded to the district administration which wins the contest by planting the maximum number of trees across the district.

She also directed the irrigation department to release sufficient water for the trees and plants of the forest department. Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan Niazi, Divisional Forest Officer Ansar Rasool and Assistant Commissioner General Dr Abid Mumtaz Khan Sial were also present in the meeting.