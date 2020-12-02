UrduPoint.com
27 Among 79 Coronavirus Patients Admitted At LRH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As the second wave of COVID-19 was getting critical the cases were rising in the provincial capital where 79 persons were hospitalized at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with 27 coronavirus positive cases.

The spokesman of LRH here on Wednesday said that there were 27 confirmed coronavirus positive cases with 14 critical patients being treated at ICU, adding that at present there were only 45 ventilators at the hospitals and beds have been specified in ICU.

He further said that the doctors, paramedic staff, nurses and supporting staff were in high morale and working round the clock to deal with the emergency situation. The board of governor of LRH was also extending his full support.

The spokesman urged the masses to cooperate with the government and strictly observe COVID-19 SOP's to contain the spread of the disease.

