27 arrested, 6 Kg Hashish, weapons, stolen motorbikes seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 27 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen motorbikes from them.

Police said during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations have conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 21 drug pushers and criminals and recovered over six kilogram Hashish, 200 liters liquor, 5 Guns 12 bore, 8 Pistols 30 bore and 1 Revolver 32 bore from them.

While Kotmomin police team have arrested six accused from different areas of its limits and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 2,55,900 from them.

They were identifies as; Muhammad Qayyum, Sana Ullah, Ahmad Yar, Farooq, Shahbaz, Shahid Abbas, Qamar Abbas, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Sher, Khalid, Ali Hassan, Mumtaz, Ghulam Abbas and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.