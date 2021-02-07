UrduPoint.com
27 Arrested For Doing One Wheelie

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

27 arrested for doing one wheelie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 27 criminals for doing one wheelie during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat said the wings recovered narcotics, including two bottles of liquor, charas and opium, from the accused.

As many as 26 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones and Rs 43,000 were recovered from the accused as well.

The wings recovered 34 pistols, six rifles, two pump action, 43 magazines and 849 rounds.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 2,981 vehicles, 14,5000 motorcycles and 150,082 persons. As many as 81 bikes and three vehicles were impounded overincomplete documents besides arresting 34 persons.

They also arrested 110 proclaimed offenders during the crackdown.

