27 Arrested For Violating Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar Rawalpindi raided two snooker clubs on Church Road and arrested 27 people for violating Corona Standard Operating Procedure SOPs and lockdown, here on Sunday.

While, both snooker clubs have been sealed on the violation.

The raids were based on intelligence that young people were playing games inside the clubs.

The Assistant Commissioner was accompanied by a police contingent during the raids.

District Administration Rawalpindi is working on the policy of zero tolerance for violation of Corona SOPs and lockdown.

