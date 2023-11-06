27 arrested in anti-smog operations

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) As many as 33 cases have been got registered and 27 individuals involved in actions causing smog have been arrested over violations during last one month, officials said on Monday.

In a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Dr.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch, the officials said that 33 FIRs were registered on violations including smoke emitting brick kilns operating sans zig-zag technology, smoke emitting vehicles, burning of crop remains etc. Over Rs 4.641 million penalty was imposed on violators.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that people should follow guidelines issued by the government for smog prevention.

ADCG Muhammad Sifatullah, Assistant Directors Environment and Labour departments besides Deputy Director Agriculture and other officials were present on the occasion.

APP/ahb/ifi