27 Arrested Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

27 arrested over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police have arrested 27 persons on the charge of illegal gas decanting from various parts of Faisalabad district during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday, in a drive against this illegal business, the police teams conducted raids and arrested Abdur Rehman from Islamia College area, Adeel from Lasani Chowk, Fazal from Lakkar Mandi, Javaid from Gulfishan Mor, Azam from Shami Chowk, Shahid Naveed and Imran from Adda Chukera, Faryad from Dispensary Mor, Ghiyasud Din from Bismillah Chowk, Arsalan from Shadab Pulli, Abid Raza from Adam Chowk, Abdul Ghaffar from Jawad Club Chowk, Qasim from 79 Mor, Mangta from Qadir Abad Chowk, Nisar Ahmad, Nadeem Ahmad, Arsalan Sajjad, Hasan Ahmad and Asad Ali from Chak No.

215-RB, Liaqat Ali from Chak No.97-RB, Nasir Ali from Chak No.68-RB, Akram from Chak No.60-RB, drivers Ashraf, Arif, Ajmal and Asif Ali from Chak No.73-JB.

The gas decanting material of arrested acused has also beenconfiscated, spokesman added.

