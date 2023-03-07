27 arrested over kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 27 youth over kite-flying in the city.

A police spokesman said various teams of police stations conducted raids and arrested 27 youth from the city, including eight from Raza Abad police limits, seven from D-Type Colony police station area, five from Jhang Bazaar police precinct, four from Peoples' Colony police station limitsand three from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police area.

The police also recovered kites and other paraphernalia from their possession, he added.