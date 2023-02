(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 27 criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics in the district.

Teams of Sadder, Bhulwal, Sillanwali, Shahpur and city police stations conducted raids and arrested 27 accused besides recovering 360 liters ofliquor, 2.4 kg of hashish,12 pistols, eight guns and 112 roundsfrom their possession.