27 Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

27 beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police's crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 27 beggars have been arrested from different areas.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 27 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace. "Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added. As the society would improve and the traffic flow would also improve, he said.

