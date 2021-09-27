UrduPoint.com

27 Beggars Caught

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Social Welfare Department's teams in an operation against professional beggar mafias caught 27 beggars and handed them over to police on Monday.

According to official sources, the beggars were held from Mai De Jhuggi, Pypanwala bridge, Kashmir bridge, Allied Morrh, Millat Chowk and other roads.

Police locked the beggars after registration of cases against them.

