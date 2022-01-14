27 beggars caught

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The social welfare department (SWD) caught 27 beggars during the last three days.

SWD Focal Person Muhammad Tahir on Friday said teams handed over beggars to the police which registered cases against them.

The beggars were caught from Raza Abad, Saddar Bazar, Jhang Road, D-ground, Satiana Road,Tariqabad, D-ground, Clock Tower Chowk, Kutchehry Road, GTS Chowk, Station Chowk.