UrduPoint.com

27 Beggars Caught

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 06:57 PM

27 beggars caught

Twenty seven beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty seven beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against habitual beggars on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

In this connection, a special squad rounded up 27 beggars including 7 males, 19 females and one transgender from Allied Morh, Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, GhulamMuhammad Abad, Satiana Road and Jaranwala Road.

The beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand.

Related Topics

Road Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested ..

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested soon

2 minutes ago
 ICRC holds public health regional conference

ICRC holds public health regional conference

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain d ..

Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal: FM

2 minutes ago
 England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive W ..

England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive World Cup hopes

4 minutes ago
 KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public com ..

KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public complaints

5 minutes ago
 Health expert says consuming fish lowers health ri ..

Health expert says consuming fish lowers health risks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.