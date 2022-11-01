27 beggars caught

Twenty seven beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty seven beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against habitual beggars on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

In this connection, a special squad rounded up 27 beggars including 7 males, 19 females and one transgender from Allied Morh, Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, GhulamMuhammad Abad, Satiana Road and Jaranwala Road.

The beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand.