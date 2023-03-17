UrduPoint.com

27 'beggars' Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

March 17, 2023

27 'beggars' caught, shifted to Panahgah

Twenty-seven habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Twenty-seven habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 15 male and 12 female beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city.

�These beggars were shifted them to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.

