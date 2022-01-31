UrduPoint.com

27 Beggars Held

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 27 beggars on Monday

According to Focal Person Muhammad Tahir, the teams caught the beggars from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Circular Road, Susan Road, Jarranwala Road, Jail Road and other public places.

