27 Beggars Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 27 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman for local administration said, here on Wednesday, that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 27 beggars including 14 males and 13 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

