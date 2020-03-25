27 booked on violation of COVID-19 measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 27 accused for violating the orders in wake of pandemic coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 27 accused for violating the orders in wake of pandemic coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani, City Police arrested 9 shopkeepers while Gujar khan, Chuntra police arrested two shopkeepers for carrying business activities.

Similarly, Airport, Cantt, Naseerabad, Westridge and Civil Line police have arrested 16 people on the violation of pillion ridding ban.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus.