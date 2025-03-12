Open Menu

27 Bottled Water Brands Declared Unsafe: Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly was informed that 27 brands of bottled drinking water have been declared unsafe for consumption, while 194 brands have been deemed safe.

During the Question Hour , Parliamentary Secretary Nighat Shakeel Khan responded to a query from Sehar Kamran, stating that the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) is actively monitoring water quality.

She explained that regular testing is conducted to ensure compliance with safety standards. If a brand fails to meet the standards, it receives three warnings before its license is revoked and its production facility is sealed.

The Speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the importance of monitoring the quality of various mineral water brands available in the market and directed a detailed report on the matter to be presented to the House.

In response to a question from Shagufta Jumani, Nighat Shakeel mentioned that the National Institute of Oceanography operates under the Ministry of Science and Technology. However, the institute currently lacks a dedicated research vessel and relies on collaborations with international organizations for research activities.

She stressed the need for increased resource allocation to strengthen its research capabilities.

