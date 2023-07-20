27 brick kilns sealed, cases registered for violating environmental laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Environment Department has stepped up action against brick kilns across the province for violating environmental laws.

Provincial Environment Minister Ismail Rahu said that cases were registered against 13 owners of the brick kilns for violating laws and 27 kilns were sealed in Umarkot district.

Ismail Rahu said, "The owners can only run the kilns on the advancing zigzag technology failing which strict action will be taken against them."