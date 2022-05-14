UrduPoint.com

27 Companies Get Power Generation Licences In Fiscal Year 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 01:01 PM

27 companies get power generation licences in fiscal year 2020-21

As many as 27 companies had been awarded power generation licences having accumulative capacity of 1591MW during fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :As many as 27 companies had been awarded power generation licences having accumulative capacity of 1591MW during fiscal year 2020-21.

Official sources told APP here on Saturday that four generation licences were granted to hydropower plants for accumulated capacity of around 294MW, 18 licences to solar power plants for 49MW, two licences to Bagasse/Biomass Power Plants for 47MW, one licence each to Nuclear Power Plant with capacity of 1145MW, 55MW coal-based power plant and 350kW hybrid (solar+biogas) power plant during the said period.

The main purpose to induct new capacity was to displace the costlier electricity, they said.

They said the induction of new power generation capacity through different technologies was a big challenge in consideration of energy security vis-�-vis cost effectiveness.

/395

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

27 minutes ago
 Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage reduced remarkably

Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage reduced remarkably

2 minutes ago
 2023 AFC Asia Cup to be relocated from China

2023 AFC Asia Cup to be relocated from China

2 minutes ago
 AIOU commences online exams for int'l students on ..

AIOU commences online exams for int'l students on Monday

28 minutes ago
 866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

28 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,029 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 3,029 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.