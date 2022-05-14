27 companies get power generation licences in fiscal year 2020-21

As many as 27 companies had been awarded power generation licences having accumulative capacity of 1591MW during fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :As many as 27 companies had been awarded power generation licences having accumulative capacity of 1591MW during fiscal year 2020-21.

Official sources told APP here on Saturday that four generation licences were granted to hydropower plants for accumulated capacity of around 294MW, 18 licences to solar power plants for 49MW, two licences to Bagasse/Biomass Power Plants for 47MW, one licence each to Nuclear Power Plant with capacity of 1145MW, 55MW coal-based power plant and 350kW hybrid (solar+biogas) power plant during the said period.

The main purpose to induct new capacity was to displace the costlier electricity, they said.

They said the induction of new power generation capacity through different technologies was a big challenge in consideration of energy security vis-�-vis cost effectiveness.

/395