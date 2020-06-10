UrduPoint.com
27 Constables Of Lakki Marwat Police Promoted

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of departmental promotion committee which accorded promotion to 27 constables of the district police to next grade of head constable.

The committee comprises SP Investigation Lakki Marwat Naseeb Khan, SP Investigation Bannu Zia Hassan and DSP Headquarters Azmat Khan Bangash.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani speaking in a ceremony held in this regard in his office said that promotion had been made in light of recommendations of the departmental promotion committee.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sannaullah Abbasi took keen interest in promotion of police personnel, adding that further promotion cases of Lakki Marwat Police would be resolved soon.

He said that promotion cases would be resolved on priority basis, adding that all promotions would be made purely on merit basis.

He also congratulated the policemen on being promoted to next grade, saying the step would further improve their performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

