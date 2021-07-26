27 cops contract Covid in 14 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :With 27 new cases reported in last 11 days, around 6596 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus.

According to spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday, he told that currently 22 officers and personnel were under treatment while 6548 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 38 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.