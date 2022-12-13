27 criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested 27 criminals across the district.

The teams of Sadder,Bhulwal,Sillanwali,Shah purr and city conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and and nabbed 27 criminals,besides recovering 360 liters wine,2.4 kg of hashish,12 pistols, 8 guns and 112 bullets from their possession.

Meanwhile the police also unearthed six distilleries,said spokesperson.