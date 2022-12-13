UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

27 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested 27 criminals across the district.

The teams of Sadder,Bhulwal,Sillanwali,Shah purr and city conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and and nabbed 27 criminals,besides recovering 360 liters wine,2.4 kg of hashish,12 pistols, 8 guns and 112 bullets from their possession.

Meanwhile the police also unearthed six distilleries,said spokesperson.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Sillanwali Criminals From

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

52 minutes ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

54 minutes ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

59 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

1 hour ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.