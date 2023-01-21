27 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 27 criminals from various parts of the district.

The teams of Sadr, Bhulwal, Sillanwali, Shah Purr and city conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed 27 criminals, besides recovering 860 liters liquor, 2.3 kg hashish, 22 pistols,13 guns and 612 bullets from theirpossession.

Meanwhile, the police also unearthed three distilleries.