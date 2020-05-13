27 criminals arrested, arms recovered in South Waziristan: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shaukat Ali has said that all available resources would be utilized for elimination of all kinds of crimes from the district.

Addressing a press conference here while presenting the three months performance report, the DPO said South Waziristan police would be given equal incentives like other parts of province.

He said that 3690 Levies personnel have been merged with KP police while 1200 others policemen have been deployed that would work for the safety of people and will play role in reducing of crimes and Coronavurus.

The DPO infomed that 27 criminals have been arrested while seven Kalashnikovs, two hand grenades, one gun, two rifles, one pistol, 122 rounds, 10 kilgaram hashish, two kilgaram heroin, 85 sacks American almonds, snatched car, 30 solar energy plates and a generator recovered from their possession.

He said that three policemen have been suspended while not showing the recovered drugs from drug sellers.