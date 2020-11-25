UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

27 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 27 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 27 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held 5 proclaimed offenders and 5 drug pushers besides recovering more than one kilogram hashish and 100 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 5 gamblers and recovered Rs 1, 750 from them.

The police arrested 13 accused and recovered nine pistols, a rifle, a gun, a Kalashnikov and anumber of rounds.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

19 seconds ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

30 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

45 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

45 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

1 hour ago

Gold price decreases Rs200 to Rs110,300 per tola 2 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.