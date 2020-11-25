27 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 27 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 27 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held 5 proclaimed offenders and 5 drug pushers besides recovering more than one kilogram hashish and 100 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 5 gamblers and recovered Rs 1, 750 from them.

The police arrested 13 accused and recovered nine pistols, a rifle, a gun, a Kalashnikov and anumber of rounds.