27 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 27 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district.
According to a police spokesperson, teams held 5 proclaimed offenders and 5 drug pushers besides recovering more than one kilogram hashish and 100 litres of liquor from their possession.
The police also arrested 5 gamblers and recovered Rs 1, 750 from them.
The police arrested 13 accused and recovered nine pistols, a rifle, a gun, a Kalashnikov and anumber of rounds.