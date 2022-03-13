27 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended four court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 38 litre liquor and 3.100 kg Hashish while five illegal weapon holders were held with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also arrested seven kite sellers and recovered 990 kites and chemical thread from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.