27 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 27 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered 67 litre liquor, 30 gram Ice drug and 2.

50 kg Hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, four illegal weapon holders were held with two pistols, one rifle, one repeater and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also arrested four outlaws over tenant act violations, seven on over speeding and one over petroleum act violations. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

