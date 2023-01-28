27 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and valuables from possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Sadr, city, Bhagtanwala, Factory Area, Shahpur city and Silanwali police teams arrested Sohail, Bakir, Shakir, Shakeel, Sajad, Zaigham, Zawar, Anwar, Majed, Muhammad Bakhsh, Nabeel, Tahir, Taimoor, Talha, Daood, Arslan and others and recovered 467 liters liquor, 2.

7 kg hashish, 9 motorcycles, 4 cattle heads and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

The outlaws were involved in robbery, cattle theft, bike lifting, Mobil phone snatching incidents,drug selling and other crimes.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.