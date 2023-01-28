UrduPoint.com

27 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

27 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered narcotics and valuables from possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Sadr, city, Bhagtanwala, Factory Area, Shahpur city and Silanwali police teams arrested Sohail, Bakir, Shakir, Shakeel, Sajad, Zaigham, Zawar, Anwar, Majed, Muhammad Bakhsh, Nabeel, Tahir, Taimoor, Talha, Daood, Arslan and others and recovered 467 liters liquor, 2.

7 kg hashish, 9 motorcycles, 4 cattle heads and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

The outlaws were involved in robbery, cattle theft, bike lifting, Mobil phone snatching incidents,drug selling and other crimes.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Robbery Shahpur Nabeel Shakeel Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

2 minutes ago
 First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.