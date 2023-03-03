27 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Friday arrested 27 criminals including three for stealing water from canal and two power pilferers in a crackdown launched across the district during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder besides recovering 140 litres liquor, three pistol and rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, 3 gamblers were arrested with stake money and gambling material while three kite sellers were held with 135 kites and chemical thread during the crackdown.

The police have also arrested two drivers for over speeding and other criminals involved in different crimes.

The arrested criminals were identified as, Sattar, Wahab, Shoib, Adnan, Naeem, Nadeem, Wasim, Muneer, Muneeb, Mujeeb, Sikandar, Sajaad, Yaqoob, Yamean, Tahir, Mudasir, Musawar and others.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police station concerned, sources said.