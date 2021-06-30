UrduPoint.com
27 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested 27 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 27 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 1.

3 kg hashish and 132 litre liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one repeater, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police held 4 kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

